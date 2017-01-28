WTO panel faults Russia over duties on German, Italian vans

GENEVA (AP) " A World Trade Organization panel is calling on Russia to come into line with its obligations at the trade body after imposing anti-dumping duties on some vans from Germany and Italy.

In a mixed ruling, the panel ruled generally in favor of a complaint filed by the European Union against Russia on measures that apply to all members of the Eurasian Economic Union " a grouping of five former Soviet states. Germany and Italy are EU member states.

The EU claimed victory and said the Geneva-based trade body had declared illegal the anti-dumping duties initiated four years ago by Russia, which range from 23 percent to 30 percent on light commercial vehicles between 2.8 and 3.5 tons in weight.

The two sides have 60 days to appeal.