4:57am Sat 28 January
Could closing doors on Bourbon Street help curb crime?

NEW ORLEANS (AP) " The mayor of New Orleans wants to force bars along Bourbon Street to close their doors after 3 a.m. in an attempt to reduce violence in the city.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu stresses that the bars and clubs will still be allowed to stay open, they just have to close their doors.

Some bar owners are skeptical and say the proposal would hurt business in a city known for its open-door attitude and all-night partying.

In the past few years, some of the on-the-street, alcohol-fueled hoopla has at times ended abruptly in gunfire. Shootings on Bourbon Street in 2014 and last November left two people dead and more than a dozen wounded.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

