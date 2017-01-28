2:40am Sat 28 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US economy slowed to 1.9 percent growth rate in Q4, closing out weakest year since 2011

WASHINGTON (AP) " US economy slowed to 1.9 percent growth rate in Q4, closing out weakest year since 2011.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 28 Jan 2017 03:23:39 Processing Time: 26ms