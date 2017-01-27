12:37am Sat 28 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

German prosecutors believe former Volkswagen CEO knew of emissions cheating software earlier than he claims

BERLIN (AP) " German prosecutors believe former Volkswagen CEO knew of emissions cheating software earlier than he claims.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 28 Jan 2017 00:37:20 Processing Time: 413ms