FPH chief sees minimal fallout from US-Mexico tax

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare chief executive Lewis Gradon said the impact on the company from US President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 20 per cent tax on all imports from Mexico would be minimal.

Earlier today, Trump said the US would impose a 20 per cent tax on all imports from Mexico after Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto cancelled a planned summit in Washington.

About 30 per cent of the specialised medical appliance maker's product is made in two plants at Tijuana while the remaining 70 per cent is made in New Zealand. North Amercia is the company's biggest market, accounting for 43 per cent of sales.

Gradon said that if necessary, the company could supply the US from New Zealand, and use its Mexico production base to supply the rest of the world.

"A tax is never going to be helpful or positive for business, but we would expect a relatively minor impact because of our ability to supply the United States from either site," he said.

On the NZX, the company's share price fell by 20 cents to $8.95, while the market overall was also soft.

Gradon, in an interview with the Herald, said the company had had a presence in Mexico since 2009 and the country had proven itself to be a good place to manufacture goods.

"Fundamentally, what attracts us to Mexico is that it is a very favourable place to manufacture medical devices because they have a huge manufacturing skills set there," he said.

"We have had a very good experience over the last six or seven years manufacturing in Mexico, in every way," he said. "We have found that its is fundamentally a good place to make stuff," he said.

"If it makes economic sense, we do have the otion to supply the US from New Zealand and the rest of the world from Mexico," he said.

As it stands, about half the company's Mexico output goes to the United States.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare has two plants in Tijuana. About 40 of the company's competitors - including its US competitors - have operations there.

"Most of our competitors in most of our products - inluding our US competitors - would be in exactly the same boat," Gradon said.

- NZ Herald