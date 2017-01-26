10:42am Tue 31 January
Debbie Mayo-Smith 's Opinion
Debbie Mayo-Smith: When LinkedIn makes it easy for you - should you do it?

LinkedIn, you've got to be kidding me with the awful and completely informal word 'congrats'. Photo / 123RF

I had a work anniversary this week. Or so it seems - LinkedIn is telling everyone about it and telling them to congratulate me.

Some, well many, have taken the initiative. However what I got in almost universally was their templated 'congrats on your work anniversary'.

Why is this a problem for me? What do you think I'm thinking?

First - OMG LinkedIn!!!! You've got to be kidding me with the awful and completely informal word 'congrats'. Does LinkedIn think we are all under 25? If LinkedIn is for business; shouldn't they use the proper congratulations at the very least?

Second, the other problem I have is that we know the message requires no thought or effort.

Simply click a button to send the congrats on your work anniversary.

If you're going to congratulate someone - make it stand out by customising it - don't you think? With 106 (and counting) congrats in my Outlook inbox as well as my LinkedIn inbox - is anyone going to stand out?

To be honest I must add that some people did add onto their congrats - 'hope you're going well.' So what did I really think of all those congrats that came in? Pleased? Thinking better of them? Nope. I just thought you lazy bugger.

- NZ Herald

Debbie Mayo-Smith aka Ms Effective, gives speeches, seminars and trains on sales and personal productivity. Debbie helps you get more done in less time and increase profitability. Sign up for her monthly quick tip newsletter here.

Debbie Mayo-Smith
Debbie is one of the most in-demand speakers in Australasia; in the top 7pc of speakers globally and well-loved for her practical, plain talking technology quick tips. A best-selling author of sixteen books, Debbie has sharpened the activity of over 1 million individuals around the world through her presentations, training, newsletters, books and videos.

