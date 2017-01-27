Integrity exec hired in wake of diesel scandal leaves VW

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) " An executive brought in to strengthen legal compliance in the wake of Volkswagen's emissions scandal has left the company.

A Volkswagen news release said that Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt was leaving "due to differences in their understanding of responsibilities and future operating structures within the function she leads."

It said she was leaving "by mutual agreement" effective Jan. 31.

A former senior judge, Hohmann-Dennhardt joined Volkswagen as head of integrity and legal affairs from Daimler AG on Jan. 1, 2016. The company thanked her for achieving "important milestones" including the company's settlement of civil and criminal litigation in the U.S. over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests, and for revamping internal guidelines and procedures.

Hohmann-Dennhardt is being replaced by Hiltrud Werner, until now head of group auditing.