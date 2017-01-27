WASHINGTON (AP) " US sales of new homes fell 10.4 percent in December, but 2016 posted most sales since 2007.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " US sales of new homes fell 10.4 percent in December, but 2016 posted most sales since 2007.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 27 Jan 2017 05:04:32 Processing Time: 119ms