Bundesliga's economic strength keeps growing

BERLIN (AP) " The Bundesliga's economic strength keeps on growing.

Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert says the 18 teams in Germany's top division broke the 3 billion euro mark in revenue last season. Total revenue for 2015-16 was 3.24 billion euros ($3.48 billion), up 23.7 percent on the season before, with 13 of those clubs each posting more than 100 million euros ($107 million).

Seifert presented the annual Bundesliga report in Frankfurt on Thursday.

Germany's second division is also doing well, posting revenue of 608.3 million euros ($653.6 million), up 20.6 percent from the previous season.

The 18 top division clubs made 206.2 million euros in profit, the league's best-ever result. At least 34 of the 36 clubs in both divisions are profitable. Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg do not publish their balance sheets.