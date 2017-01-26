Fiat Chrysler profit jumped to $1.92 billion last year

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) " Automaker Fiat Chrysler saw net profit jump to 1.81 billion euros ($1.92 billion) last year as a more profitable model mix helped overcome a sales decline in North American markets.
That will put more money in 40,000 U.S. union workers' pockets as the company declared an average profit-sharing bonus of $5,000.
The 2016 result improves on a bare 93 million euro profit in 2015.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Thursday that stronger profit margins helped its business in the U.S. and Canada despite a drop in unit sales due to the phase-out of the Chrysler 200 and the Dodge Dart. The company said savings on purchasing helped boost earnings there. Profits also jumped at its luxury Maserati brand.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings