Biggest surge in building costs since 2005

The cost of new home builds has soared in the past 12 months undermining efforts to address New Zealand's affordability with increased housing supply.

The December consumer price index shows the cost of new house builds rose 6.5 per cent in 2016 as the over all inflation rate for the year rose 1.3 per cent.

The Statistics New Zealand CPI figures do not include the cost of land and also excludes sales of existing residential housing.

"The last time new housing build costs were increasing this rapidly was in the middle of the last housing boom in September 2005," Zoe Wallis, chief economist at KiwiBank.

The rising costs are likely to be even higher in Auckland where new dwelling consents topped more than 10,000 in the year to November.

Estimates by council officials suggest that figure needs to hit 13,000 per year just to keep up with Auckland's rate of population increase.

On that basis it appears construction costs will continue to outpace all other sectors for some time yet.

ASB economist Nick Tuffley noted that he expected the quarterly rise in construction costs, at 1.4 per cent, to be even higher given the scale of the boom underway.

Meanwhile the price of rentals for housing, real estate services, local authority rates and property maintenance costs also all rose faster than inflation in the rest of the economy.

The housing costs category of the index was up 3.3 per cent for the full year.

Economists have focused on the quarterly rise of overall inflation, at 0.4 per cent, taking annual inflation back to 1.3 per cent and back into the Reserve Bank's mandated target range for the first time in two years.

This is expected to ease pressure on the bank to cut rates further. Although the rate remains historically low and is unlikely to prompt rate hikes in the near future either.

Inflation slumped dramatically when oil prices collapsed in 2014. But that effect has now worked its way through the data and some increases in oil and other commodities have seen inflation creeping up.

The CPI Index is a measure of core inflation. While it offers a broad indication of the real cost of living, by Statistics NZ's own admission it doesn't really reflect the inflation experiences of individual New Zealanders.

Statistics NZ also produces household living-costs price indexes (HLPIs) which estimate real inflation for 13 different demographic groups.

