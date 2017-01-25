More questions over Peter Thiel's citizenship

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Billionaire Peter Thiel's citizenship was approved under "exceptional circumstances" by the then-Internal Affairs Minister Nathan Guy in 2011.

Beyond saying he couldn't recall Thiel's citizenship application, Guy last night would only say:

"As Minister I tended to follow the advice of DIA officials on these issues; I'm advised officials recommended granting citizenship in this particular case."

The New York Times has covered the revelation, contrasting Thiel's foreign citizenship with his support for the nationalist Presidential campaign of Donald Trump, and said:

"The news that one of the richest citizens of New Zealand is a naturalised American who was born in Germany set off an immediate furore in the island nation, with questions being raised about whether being a billionaire gets you special treatment."

The limited response from New Zealand authorities - beyond confirming Thiel was approved for citizenship on June 30, 2011 the Department of Internal Affairs has declined to answer questions about the affair - has failed to satisfy opposition MPs.

Labour Party immigration spokesman Iain Lees-Galloway said this morning:

"We now know that Nathan Guy did grant citizenship under exceptional circumstances, but is refusing to front up and explain what these exceptional circumstances were. This raises yet more questions that must be answered," he said.

The section of the Citizenship Act used in the Thiel case said Ministers must determine if it is in the public interest to waiving of usual requirements for citizenship - such as living in New Zealand for most of the past five years, or being born to native parents.

"Why did the Minister believe that granting New Zealand citizenship to the Mr Thiel was be in the public interest because of exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian or other nature?," Galloway asked.



"New Zealanders deserve answers," he said.

