Another 151 towns, 43 suburban areas to get access to ultra-fast broadband by 2024

A further 151 New Zealand towns will get ultra-fast broadband before 2024, the Government announced today.

Another 43 suburban areas on the fringes of major centres will also be included in the second phase of the ultra-fast broadband (UFB) rollout.

The $300 million programme will allow 85 per cent of New Zealanders to have access to fibre within eight years - more than the Government's original goal of 80 per cent by 2022.

Auckland areas that will get access to UFB under the new rollout include Warkworth, Omaha, Wellsford, Matakana, and west coast communities including Piha and Muriwai, parts of Helensville, and Pukekohe.

By 2024, 94 per cent of the region will have access to fibre, which allows for peak internet speeds of about 100 megabits per second.

Once the installations are completed, Wellington will have the greatest access to UFB, with 95.4 per cent coverage. Northland will have the least access, at 53.5 per cent.

Communications Minister Simon Bridges, who took over the portfolio from Amy Adams in December, said the second phase of the UFB rollout would provide up to 423,000 more New Zealanders with access to "world-class broadband".

The first phase of the rollout focused mostly on larger cities, and at last count around 300,000 people had access to fibre internet connections.

WHO GETS ACCESS TO UFB?

These are the areas which will get access to ultra-fast broadband under the Government rollout announced today.

(Source: Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment)

Northland

Ahipara

Kaikohe

Kaitaia

KeriKeri

Moerawa/Kawakawa

Paihia

Russell

Taipa Bay-Mangonui

Dargaville

Kaiwaka

Mangawhai Heads

Mangawhai Village

Maungaturoto

Paparoa

Ruawai

Hikurangi

Marsden Point/One Tree Point

Ruakaka

Waipu

Waikaraka

Auckland

Warkworth

Helensville/Parakai

Omaha

Muriwai Beach

Snells Beach

Waiheke Fringe

Wellsford

Piha

Matakana

Waiatarua

Waiau Beach

Waimauku

Parau

Auckland Fringe (Te Henga Rd, Henderson Valley, Laingholm, Stillwater, Flat Bush, Hingaia Peninsula)

Anselmi Ridge Rd

Brigham Creek Rd

Fred Taylor Rd

Pukekohe

Waikato

Hamilton Fringe - Temple View

Ngatea

Paeroa

Waihi town and beach

Matamata

Morrinsville

Te Aroha

Otorohanga

Putaruru

Taupo Airport

Turangi

Coromandel

Tairua

Te Puru

Thames

Whangamata

Whitianga

Horotiu

Whatawhata

Huntly

Ngaruawahia

Raglan

Taupiri

Te Kauwhata

Tuakau

Ohaupo

Rukuhia

Kihikihi

Pirongia

Piopio

Te Kuiti

Bay of Plenty

Kawerau

Opotiki

Fairy Springs Rd

Hinemoa Pt

Katikati community

Maketu

Paengaroa

Te Puke community

Omokoroa

Te Puna

Edgecumbe

Matata

Murupara

Gisborne

Ruatoria

Tolaga Bay

Taranaki

Inglewood

Okato

Waitara

Stratford

Eltham

Urenui

Manaia

Opunake

Patea

Hawke's Bay

Waipawa/Waipukurau

Wairoa

Clive Beach/Bay View

Otane

Napier-Hastings Fringe

Wall Road

Awatoto Industrial

Manawatu-Wanganui

Foxton

Shannon

Ashurst

Summerhill

Bulls

Marton

Taihape

Ohakune

Raetihi

Taumarunui

Dannevirke

Pahiatua

Woodville

Wellington

Carterton

Kapiti Fringe

Otaki

Featherston

Greytown

Martinborough

Upper Hutt Fringe - Alexander Rd

Kapiti Fringe - Pukeko St area

Upper Hutt Fringe - Racecourse Rd and Ward St

Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman

Blenheim Fringe - Riverlands and Roselands CommercialHavelock

Picton

Renwick

Nelson Fringe - The Brook

Kaiteriteri

Motueka

Murchison

Ruby Bay

Takaka

Wakefield/Brightwater

West Coast

Reefton

Westport Urban

Runanga

Hokitika

Canterbury

Methven

Lake Hood

Rakaia

Akaroa

Christchurch Fringe

Diamond Harbour

Amberley

Cheviot

Culverden

Kaikoura

Lake Tekapo

Twizel Communtiy

Lincoln Fringe

Darfield

Leeston

Southbridge

West Melton

Geraldine

Pleasant Pt

Temuka

Rangiora Fringe

Woodend Fringe

Oxford

Waikuku Beach

Waimate

Otago

Alexandra

Clyde

Cromwell

Roxburgh

Balclutha

Milton

Dunedin Fringe

Outram

Waikouaiti

Arrowtown/Lake Hayes Estate

Arthurs Pt

Queenstown Fringe - Jacks Pt

Queenstown Fringe

Wanaka/Lake Hayes

Oamaru Fringe - Weston

Southland

Bluff

Riverton West

Te Anau

Winton

Invercargill Fringe - Otatara

