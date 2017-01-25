10:34am Thu 26 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Dow Jones industrial average closes above 20,000 points for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) " Dow Jones industrial average closes above 20,000 points for the first time.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 26 Jan 2017 11:00:32 Processing Time: 13ms