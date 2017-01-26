Test your knowledge of the Dow Jones industrial average

As the Dow Jones industrial average reaches its latest milestone, see how well you know the oldest and best-known barometer of the U.S. stock market.

1. When was the Dow Jones industrial average first published?

2. What's the lowest recorded closing level for the Dow?

3. Has the Dow always had 30 stocks in it?

4. What's the Dow Jones industrial average named for?

5. Which company has been in the average from the very beginning?

6. What year did the musical comedy "How Now, Dow Jones" open on Broadway and what was the plot line?

Answers:

1. May 26, 1896.

2. The lowest point on record for the Dow is 28.48 on August 8, 1896.

3. No. The first version of the average contained 12 industrial stocks, including U.S. Rubber, American Sugar and American Cotton Oil.

4. The average was created by Dow Jones & Co., which was founded by Charles Dow, Edward Jones and Charles Bergstresser. Dow Jones & Co. also founded The Wall Street Journal.

5. General Electric.

6. The Tony Award-nominated musical played 220 performances starting in 1967. The story follows Kate, who is frustrated because her fiance will only marry her once the Dow crosses 1,000 points. (That didn't happen until 1972.)

Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Samuel French Inc.