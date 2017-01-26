8:43am Thu 26 January
A look at the Dow's 1,000-point milestones

The Dow Jones industrial average traded above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday. If it closes above that level, it will have reached its latest 1,000-point milestone two months after closing above 19,000. Here are other times the Dow first closed above other 1,000-point milestones.

1,000: Nov. 14, 1972

2,000: Jan. 8, 1987

3,000: April 17, 1991

4,000: Feb. 23, 1995

5,000: Nov. 21, 1995

6,000: Oct. 14, 1996

7,000: Feb. 13, 1997

8,000: July 16, 1997

9,000: April 6, 1998

10,000: Mar. 29, 1999

11,000: May 3, 1999

12,000: Oct. 19, 2006

13,000: April 25, 2007

14,000: July 19, 2007

15,000: May 7, 2013

16,000: Nov. 21, 2013

17,000: July 3, 2014

18,000: Dec. 23, 2014

19,000: Nov. 22, 2016

(asterisk)20,000: Jan. 25, 2017 (intraday)

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

