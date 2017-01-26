Jill Scott follows Maya Angelou's footsteps with quote cards

ATLANTA (AP) " Jill Scott is following in the footsteps of Maya Angelou: The Grammy-winning singer is creating her own Hallmark Mahogany greeting card line.

Scott announced Wednesday that the "Jill Scott Collection will feature a variety of personalized messages written by Scott and curated from some of her biggest hit songs.

The singer said she wants to carry on Angelou's tradition.

"She was a phenomenal writer," said Scott, who has the same birthday as Angelou. "I was proud of that being an Aries sister. I also wanted to create cards I felt represented things a sista would say."

Scott said she was approached by Hallmark five years ago about partnering with the company, but it wasn't until last year that both parties met and she displayed her idea. The singer said she believes selling greeting cards is needed and profitable despite sending emails, texts and messages through social media.

"People still like to give cards. There are some traditionalists," said Scott, who said Hallmark executives told her hard-copy greeting cards outsell the company's digital ones.

"Some things just don't go out of style," she said. "Cards are a part of life."

Scott said her collection will be different because the color combinations that she uses have meaning. Select cards are available online and in stores.

