4:32am Thu 26 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

President's backers, critics power #ThankYouTrump trend

A movement to thank President Donald Trump on Twitter for the action he has taken during his first week in the Oval Office hasn't worked out quite as originally planned.

Several Twitter users urged Trump supporters to use #ThankYouTrump in tweets praising the Republican on Tuesday night. The hashtag became a trending topic with tweets thanking Trump for various actions, including putting support behind a pair of pipeline projects.

But #ThankYouTrump was soon co-opted by the president's detractors to sarcastically thank him for a range of actions, including his refusal to release his tax returns.

The phrase was still topping Twitter's trending list as of Wednesday morning, with Trump's supporters and critics using it to comment on the president.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 26 Jan 2017 04:39:31 Processing Time: 20ms