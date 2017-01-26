1:59am Thu 26 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Boeing beats 4Q profit forecasts

CHICAGO (AP) " Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.63 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $23.29 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.45 billion.

Boeing expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.10 to $9.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $90.5 billion to $92.5 billion.

Boeing shares have increased 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 2 percent. The stock has climbed 29 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA

_____

Keywords: Boeing, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 26 Jan 2017 02:46:30 Processing Time: 28ms