American Airlines does away with screens

American Airlines is getting rid of seat-back screens in its new fleet of domestic Boeing aircraft.

The airline reasoned that with over 90 per cent of passengers bringing their own device on board these days, the screens were unnecessary.



"We know in-flight entertainment is important to our customers, which is why we've committed to offering free, streaming high-quality movies and music, and to investing in fast satellite-based Internet access and power at every seat across our domestic fleet," the airline said in a statement.

"Entertainment and connection options like these are the future of in-flight entertainment, which is why we've decided that our new Boeing 737 MAX will arrive later this year without seat-back video screens."

Customers with a phone, tablet or laptop would be able to watch free movies and television shows from American Airlines' on-board library without purchasing an in-flight internet connection.

"Those phones and tablets are continually upgraded, they're easy to use, and most importantly they are the technology that our customers have chosen. So it makes sense for American to focus on giving customers the best entertainment and fast connection options rather than installing seat-back monitors that will be obsolete within a few years."

People could also pay to get access to high-speed, satellite-based internet access.

International flights and some domestic flights would continue to have seat-back screens.

- NZ Herald