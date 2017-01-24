12:49pm Wed 25 January
First legal Cuban cargo in more than 50 years arrives in US

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) " The first legal cargo from Cuba in more than 50 years has arrived in the United State.

The Miami Herald (https://goo.gl/PZLZz8 ) reports that two containers of artisanal charcoal arrived Tuesday morning at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale aboard a Crowley Maritime ship called the K-Storm.

The special charcoal is made from Cuban marabu by private, worker-owned cooperatives. Marabu is an invasive woody species from Africa that is considered a nuisance on the island.

The exports are legal under a rule change by the Obama administration that allows the importation of some products produced by independent Cuban entrepreneurs. The United States has imposed a trade embargo on Cuba for more than half a century.

Port officials are preparing to receive a business delegation from Cuba later in the week.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

