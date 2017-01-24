11:01am Wed 25 January
Verizon, Johnson & Johnson sink, Kimberly-Clark gains

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson, down $2.15 to $111.76

The giant health care company issued a lower-than-expected 2017 forecast and said it will start shopping its diabetes care businesses.

D.R. Horton Inc., up $1.90 to $30.64

The homebuilder delivered higher earnings as home closings and net home orders increased.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $4.81 to $121.79

The maker of Kleenex and other paper products reported earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

Verizon Communications Inc., down $2.29 to $50.12

The company added fewer new cellphone or tablet customers in the last three months of 2016 than it did in the same period a year earlier.

Lockheed Martin Corp., down $4.57 to $252.91

The defense contractor released a full-year earnings forecast that fell short of what analysts were expecting.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $3.02 to $101.43

The Chinese e-commerce giant reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of analysts' forecasts.

3M Co., down $2.54 to $175.97

The maker of Post-it Notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue that fell short of estimates.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., up $3.27 to $76.05

The chemical maker reported earnings that easily beat Wall Street's estimates.

