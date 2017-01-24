Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 16-22

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 16-22. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. AFC Championship: Pittsburgh at New England, CBS, 47.95 million.

2. "Championship Post-Game," CBS, 22.66 million.

3. "NCIS," CBS, 15.5 million.

4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 15.16 million.

5. "Hunted," CBS, 11.85 million.

6. "Bull," CBS, 11.11 million.

7. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.77 million.

8. "This is Us," NBC, 9.59 million.

9. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.33 million.

10. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 8.67 million.

11. "Mom," CBS, 8.57 million.

12. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 8.41 million.

13. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 7.809 million.

14. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.807 million.

15. "Man With a Plan," CBS, 7.7 million.

16. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 7.15 million.

17. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.13 million.

18. "Chicago PD," NBC, 7.11 million.

19. "The O'Reilly Factor" (Friday), Fox News, 7.09 million.

20. "Tucker Carlson Tonight" (Friday), Fox News, 7.02 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox News Channel is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.