Career Coach: New job in the New Year? How to make sure it is a fit

By Rachel Loock

January is the time for making resolutions and, for many, looking for a new job. Perhaps your current job isn't challenging enough, or you've hit a wall in terms of opportunities for growth and advancement. Maybe boredom has set in, or you've had too many bad days at work in 2016.

If you feel stuck career-wise, and have resolved to make a career change in 2017, consider the following before making your next career move.

What am I good at and what do I like to do?

This may seem obvious, but is often overlooked by job seekers. While there are many factors that contribute to career satisfaction, understanding what this truly means to you and where you can apply your skills and interests is the first step in identifying whether a new job is the right fit for you.

As obvious as this may be, you may not have given much thought to the answer to these questions, especially if you have just begun your career.

One way to gain additional insight is to reflect upon three professional success stories - scenarios where you utilized your strengths and talents and enjoyed what you were doing.

Ask yourself these questions: What was the accomplishment, what did you enjoy most, where did you use your strengths and talents and what were you passionate about? Obtaining feedback from your boss and co-workers may help you identify additional scenarios and instances where your skills and talents shined.

What do I value and what motivates me?

Understanding what your values are and what motivates you is perhaps the most important aspect of whether a job is a good fit. People are motivated by different things and there are no "right" or "wrong" motivators.

Continued below.

Related Content Fran O'Sullivan: English should get to Washington South Auckland business school shut down after 'failing to meet standards' Pay rise for 120,000 Kiwis - but 1500 may lose their jobs

Motivators are typically formed in the mid-to-late teen years and remain fixed throughout an individual's life.

Understanding what motivates you is just as important as understanding where your skills and interests lie. Examples of job-related motivators include managing and developing people, intellectual challenge - do you enjoy learning new things and being challenged intellectually - whatever that means to you.

Some people are motivated by contributing to a good cause or to the betterment of society. Perhaps you are motivated by the ability to influence and persuade others.

As important as it is to match your skills, strengths and motivators to a new position, it is equally important to understand the type of culture in which you will thrive for the best career match.

Autonomy can also be a very strong motivator. Do you like a high level of independence and the ability to perform the job in manner you see fit? Is variety in the job important to you? Does the job offer the chance to regularly take on new and different tasks? The opportunity to advance and grow is a motivating factor for many people. Other motivating factors such as financial reward, work/life balance and job security are also important.

What is my best culture fit?

As important as it is to match your skills, strengths and motivators to a new position, it is equally important to understand the type of culture in which you will thrive for the best career match.

Identifying what you like and don't like about your current organization's culture can be a starting point to discover the best culture fit for you. A small startup will have a very different culture than a large corporation that has been in business for a long time.

Clues to a company's culture can be found on the company's web site, in newspaper and magazine articles and on web sites such as www.glassdoor.com and career portals such as Vault and Wetfeet (free access to these sites is available through many university career service offices). However, the best source to learn about a company's culture is by talking with current and former employees.

Organizational culture includes factors such whether the focus is on people versus outcomes, or whether there is a high level of risk-taking versus stability.

Are innovation and change celebrated, or does progress move at a slow pace? Is the environment collaborative versus competitive? Is teamwork valued or are individual contributors recognized and rewarded more often? Other cultural factors to consider, does the organization incorporate diversity and inclusiveness in its corporate policies?

Pulling it all together

Identifying your skills, interests and motivators, along with the best culture match, will help you find the best job fit in 2017.

- Washington Post

Loock is a career and executive coach with the Executive MBA program at the University of Maryland.