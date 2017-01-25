6:52am Wed 25 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Trump bans EPA employees from providing updates on social media or to reporters, bars awarding new contracts or grants

WASHINGTON (AP) " Trump bans EPA employees from providing updates on social media or to reporters, bars awarding new contracts or grants.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 25 Jan 2017 06:52:28 Processing Time: 15ms