Trump signs executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines

WASHINGTON (AP) " Trump signs executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

