Poroshenko: Baltic Sea pipeline has 'high political risks'

HELSINKI (AP) " Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says "there are a number of high political risks" associated with an undersea natural gas pipeline that will run from Russia to Germany.

Poroshenko, who spoke through an interpreter during a one-day visit to Finland Tuesday, didn't elaborate.

Last month, a municipality on Sweden's strategic Baltic Sea island of Gotland turned down a Russian request to rent harbor space after the government warned it could harm the Scandinavian country's defense and political interests. Russian energy giant Gazprom wanted to store pipes in Slite harbor for the pipeline called Nord Stream 2.

In Helsinki, Poroshenko met with Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto. On Monday, he was in Estonia.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

