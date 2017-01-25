1:56am Wed 25 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Official: UK to shortly introduce legislation to trigger Brexit; plans to stick to March timeline

LONDON (AP) " Official: UK to shortly introduce legislation to trigger Brexit; plans to stick to March timeline .

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 25 Jan 2017 02:41:39 Processing Time: 54ms