LONDON (AP) " Lead plaintiff Gina Miller says British Supreme Court ruling provides the legal foundation to trigger Brexit.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " Lead plaintiff Gina Miller says British Supreme Court ruling provides the legal foundation to trigger Brexit.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 24 Jan 2017 23:56:06 Processing Time: 73ms