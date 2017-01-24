NJ Transit warns riders to be prepared for crawling commute

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " New Jersey Transit officials are warning riders to be prepared for a crowded, crawling Tuesday morning commute due to earlier weather-related damage.

Whipping winds from a power nor'easter downed electrical wires Monday in Linden, taking several train tracks out of service.

Amtrak was forced to suspend service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains in New Jersey, and NJ Transit suspended service on the Northeast Corridor and the New Jersey Coast Line for the same reason.

NJ Transit says Amtrak crews cleared the wires, but power was lost to the signal system forcing trains to proceed at dramatically reduced speeds. As a result, numerous trains were delayed Monday evening.

NJ Transit says crews are working to restore the signal system, but customers could still experience delays if the work isn't complete.