Box office top 20: Shyamalan's 'Split' trounces 'xXx'

NEW YORK (AP) " M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller "Split" blew away box-office expectations, earning $40 million in ticket sales over inauguration weekend, according to final figures Monday.

The director's second collaboration with the low-budget horror outfit Blumhouse Productions proved an unexpected hit at the North American box office. Though originally expected to vie with the Vin Diesel action sequel "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage," ''Split" doubled its business.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Monday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Tuesday by comScore:

1. "Split," Universal, $40,010,975, 3,038 locations, $13,170 average, $40,010,975, 1 week.

2. "xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage," Paramount, $20,130,142, 3,651 locations, $5,514 average, $20,130,142, 1 week.

3. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $15,721,606, 3,416 locations, $4,602 average, $83,710,357, 5 weeks.

4. "Sing," Universal, $9,003,780, 3,193 locations, $2,820 average, $249,328,975, 5 weeks.

5. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $8,427,583, 1,865 locations, $4,519 average, $89,758,080, 7 weeks.

6. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $7,210,470, 2,603 locations, $2,770 average, $512,376,033, 6 weeks.

7. "Monster Trucks," Paramount, $7,072,602, 3,119 locations, $2,268 average, $22,684,156, 2 weeks.

8. "Patriots Day," Lionsgate, $5,753,016, 3,120 locations, $1,844 average, $23,392,961, 5 weeks.

Continued below.

Related Content Politician's New Year challenge - speak only in Maori Summer Job: Spark chief executive Simon Moutter Cartoon: Trump and shallow pond

9. "Sleepless," Open Road, $3,453,212, 1,803 locations, $1,915 average, $14,940,116, 2 weeks.

10. "The Bye Bye Man," STX Entertainment, $3,430,655, 2,220 locations, $1,545 average, $19,990,285, 2 weeks.

11. "The Founder," The Weinstein Company, $3,404,102, 1,115 locations, $3,053 average, $3,405,368, 1 week.

12. "Moana," Disney, $2,695,781, 1,296 locations, $2,080 average, $236,970,483, 9 weeks.

13. "Passengers," Sony, $2,247,012, 1,556 locations, $1,444 average, $94,480,200, 5 weeks.

14. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $1,765,427, 575 locations, $3,070 average, $16,347,957, 9 weeks.

15. "Underworld: Blood Wars," Sony, $1,738,855, 1,466 locations, $1,186 average, $28,649,814, 3 weeks.

16. "Live By Night," Warner Bros., $1,718,017, 2,822 locations, $609 average, $9,385,366, 5 weeks.

17. "MET Opera: Romeo And Juliette (2017)," Fathom Events, $1,500,000, 900 locations, $1,667 average, $1,500,000, 1 week.

18. "20th Century Women," A24, $1,385,337, 650 locations, $2,131 average, $2,311,978, 4 weeks.

19. "Fences," Paramount, $1,214,742, 693 locations, $1,753 average, $48,714,426, 6 weeks.

20. "The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone," Independent, $1,206,771, 890 locations, $1,356 average, $1,206,771, 1 week.

___

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.