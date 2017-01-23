In-N-Out Burger pops up in Auckland

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

People queued for over an hour to get a taste of an In-N-Out Burger, which popped up in Auckland today.

The well-known American food chain set up a temporary store in the Pocket Bar & Kitchen in Grey Lynn this morning and it only took a couple of tweets to cause the queue to stretch around the corner.

People ducked out on their lunch breaks -- or took the rest of the day off work -- in order to get a coveted wrist band to gain entrance.

But the food wasn't free. After waiting for an hour the punters still had to pay between $4 and $7 for a burger.

Jimmy, who didn't want to give his last name, ducked out of work 90 minutes early to join the queue.

"I had an In-N-Out Burger in the States and have pretty much been craving it ever since. Probably not the best excuse for wagging work but there you go," he said.

Harry Stewart left work on the North Shore after he heard about the chance to try one of the famous burgers.

"I do work for my mum. But I just told her 'I've got to go'.

"She owes me because when we went to the States she promised we'd go there but we didn't. To be honest I'm just pretty curious because I haven't tried it and I want to see if it does live up to the hype."

Shaun Fox came over from west Auckland after hearing the news on Twitter.

"When I was in Vegas I tried it and it was just amazing. It's just nice and fresh and it's like a proper, hearty burger not like one of these fancy, poncy ones."

Staff on the door said the promotion would likely be just a one off-at this stage. They said there would be no comment from the company until the promotion ended at 3.30pm.

In November 2013 the burger chain operated a pop-up store in Auckland to test whether New Zealand has potential as a market for permanent outlets.

The temporary outlet, located at Ponsonby Central on Ponsonby Rd, was set up for one day only.

In-N-Out Burger opened its first store in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948. It operates around 290 stores in five US states.

