Foodstuffs among most powerful retailers

New Zealand supermarket company Foodstuffs North Island Limited has made it onto a list of the world's most powerful retailers.

Deloitte has released its Global Powers of Retailing for 2017, which identifies the 250 largest retailers around the world based on publicly available data for the 2015 fiscal year (which encompasses companies' fiscal years ended through June 2016).

Foodstuffs came in at 202 on the list, with a retail revenue of US $4.4 billion (NZD$6.5b). It has dropped in the rankings since last year's report, which placed it at 184 with a retail revenue of over US$5b.

In top spot again was Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which had a retail revenue of $482b.

Deloitte said in a statement that although the global economy struggled to gain momentum, the 250 companies on the list had achieved profitable growth, generating aggregate retail revenues of US$4.31 trillion.The average size of a company on the list was US$17.2b.

Foodstuffs is New Zealand's largest retailer grocery organisation, owning Four Square, New World and Pak'N Save supermarkets. Its North Island and South Island stores make up seperate cooperatives, the North Island end being the one named on Deloitte's list.

- NZ Herald