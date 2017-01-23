HSBC: Housing market will take years to correct

The New Zealand economy is back in top gear and firing on all cylinders says HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham in the international bank's latest report.

But housing affordability and private debt levels are the big risk to financial stability and "will take many years to resolve", he says.

Sydney based Bloxham famously dubbed New Zealand the "rock star economy" in 2013 at the height of the dairy boom.

While his broad conclusions don't differ widely from local economists he remains among the most bullish and optimistic about New Zealand's relative position in the world.

HSBC is one of the largest banks in the world so its reports hold considerable weight in the global market where they will be digested by investors assessing the prospects for New Zealand.

Bloxham's latest report "New Zealand in 2017 - Our performing again" highlights the country's strong GDP growth across 2016 and ongoing strength in tourism, construction and in-bound migration.

The economy is also likely to see inflation creeping up in the coming year on the back of growth and rising commodity prices.

This means the Reserve Banks' next interest rate move is now likely to be up, he says. Although at they are expected to stay on hold until 2018.

"Following GDP growth of 3.2 per cent in 2016 we expect continued above-trend growth of 3 per cent in 2017," he says.

Bloxham says the strong growth has also been underpinned by the Government's improving fiscal position with net surpluses expected to continue in the near term.

This is provides a "stark contrast with Australia's more challenging budget situation," he says.

However Bloxham warns that housing affordability and rising household debt present an ongoing risk to financial stability.

The growing prominence of speculative investors in the housing market represents a worrying trend, he says.

While the rate of price growth has started to ease in markets like Auckland Bloxham expects growth to be sustained into 2018 by the inability of new building to keep pace with strong population growth.

Housing affordability is set to be the big issue for the general election this year. But the problem is unlikely to be resolved quickly, he says.

"The Auckland unitary plan should achieve this overtime, however given current rates of construction an existing undersupply, it will take many years to just to bring the Auckland market back into balance."

- NZ Herald