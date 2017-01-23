InterCity puts on top deck business class seats on main trunk routes

Two new InterCity double-decker buses starting service this week offer business class style seating for for long-distance bus passengers.

The new 65-seater InterCity "GOLD" buses will travel daily between Auckland and Wellington from Thursday, with stops along the way including Hamilton, Cambridge, Tokoroa, Taupo, Bulls and Palmerston North.

Each Scania K440 vehicle has 18 premium seats on the upper level - large soft leather recliners with individual charge ports and power outlets.

"InterCity GOLD offers the highest level of comfort in long distance bus travel," said Sam Peate, InterCity group general manager coachlines and Auckland Tourism.

"With personal charging facilities plus our free mobile WiFi, customers can stay connected throughout their journey."

Standard seating will also be available on both levels, with standard seats also offering USB charge ports. Fares start from $1 plus a booking fee for standard seats and the premium seats cost about $15 more each.

InterCity launched its premium service in 2014 and has been expanding its availability ever since, with GOLD buses now available in both the North and South Islands.

The new buses have more GOLD seats available than on previous vehicles, and are the first with the luxury seats on the upper rather than lower level. The buses cost more than $1.5 million, and weigh 15 tonnes.

InterCity GOLD seats are available on four out of InterCity's six daily services between Auckland and Wellington.

The premium seats are also available on services between New Plymouth and Wellington and between Picton and Christchurch, with more routes to be announced soon.

InterCity is New Zealand's largest passenger transport network, with more than 120 daily services to 600 towns, cities and communities nationwide

- NZ Herald