Gannett laying off 141 employees at New Jersey news group

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) " Gannett is issuing layoff notices to 141 employees in a second major round of job cuts at its recently purchased group of newspapers in northern New Jersey.

The company said Monday the cuts will take place across its North Jersey Media Group, which includes The Record, the Herald News of Passaic County and NorthJersey.com

The McLean, Virginia-based Gannett Co. Inc. also eliminated more than 100 jobs at the newspaper group after purchasing it last summer.

The company says North Jersey Media Group is reorganizing to meet the growing digital demands of its readers and advertisers.

Group president Nancy Meyer (http://bit.ly/2jUG6bR ) says the decisions being made are difficult but will enable the company to continue serving communities across northern New Jersey for years to come.

