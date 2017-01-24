Trump adviser: Canada well positioned for NAFTA negotiation

TORONTO (AP) " Wall Street tycoon and President Trump adviser Stephen Schwarzman says "things should go well for Canada" if the new U.S. leader reopens the North American Free Trade agreement because Canada has a balanced trade relationship with the United States.

Schwarzman leads Trump's economic advisory group and he met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday as Canada braces for a renegotiation. Canada is an export-driven economy and 78 percent of Canada's exports go to the U.S.

The chief executive of the Blackstone Group investment firm says Canada has "special status" and is well positioned for talks. He says other countries have large trade unbalances and markets that aren't as open to American trade as Canada's. He says Trudeau should not be enormously worried.