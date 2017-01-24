6:01am Tue 24 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Trump signs notice starting withdrawal from proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, fulfilling campaign pledge

WASHINGTON (AP) " Trump signs notice starting withdrawal from proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, fulfilling campaign pledge.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 24 Jan 2017 06:46:54 Processing Time: 64ms