Mexico, Canada leaders talk about NAFTA

MEXICO CITY (AP) " Mexico says President Enrique Pena Nieto has talked with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the North American Free Trade Agreement ahead of planned meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump has pledged to renegotiate the three-nation trade agreement and slap tariffs on imports.

Pena Nieto's office said that during Sunday's conversation, Trudeau and the Mexican president "spoke about the importance of the United States for both countries, and agreed to join forces to continue promoting the economic integration of North America."

Trump announced Monday that he's set up meetings with Trudeau and Pena Nieto, saying "We're going to start some negotiations having to do with NAFTA."

Mexico's manufacturing sector has benefited from NAFTA, but Trump claims it has displaced U.S. jobs.

