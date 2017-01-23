Tiny house ideal for retired couple

On a farm bought five-years-ago, a couple have decided to embrace a retirement with a difference.

Adrienne and Dave Merryweather of Sanson, Manawatu, have built a tiny house measuring roughly 2.5 metres wide by 7.2 metres.

The couple sold a larger home and half of their land to their son and have downsized to a much smaller, solar powered space.

"We thought, let's have some fun, let's drop our mortgage," Adrienne told tiny home advocate Bryce Langston, "Now we're going to have time for us, do a bit of travelling...We'll have teenage years now. I'm getting a surfboard, and a body board. I'm going to learn to surf."

Situated on 4 acres of land, the home is simple and comfortable with a sleeping loft accessible by ladder.

Believe it or not, Adrienne says the kitchen area is more functional than her previous kitchen which was larger.

