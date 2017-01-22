Who is Trump's media man?

Sean Spicer has stolen some of President Trump's spotlight, becoming the man of the moment when he launched an unprecedented attack on the media.

During his first post-inauguration press conference, the White House Press Secretary slammed media for trying to "lessen the enthusiasm" during President Trump's inauguration through "false reporting" reporting on crowd estimates.

"There's been a lot of talk in the media about holding Donald Trump accountable. And I'm here to tell you that it goes two ways. We're going to hold the press accountable as well," Spicer said in his first on-camera appearance.

Spicer's first impression as press secretary made international headlines and is unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon, however it's not the first time he acted as a forceful defender of Trump in the media.

Three weeks ago, Spicer went on national television to say the American people to stop mocking Trump.

"Everything he does right now, he gets - he speaks for the head of Sprint, gets 5,000 jobs moved from abroad. And everyone starts to mock him," he said on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

"And instead of trying to mock him or undermine him, it's time that people started to give him credit for actually getting things done."

Mr Spicer has also defended the lack of diversity among the President's Cabinet, The Independent reported.

He claimed that the transition team focused on recruiting the "best and brightest" to serve in their roles in the new executive branch, saying the Cabinet would be among the most diverse in American history.

The former chief strategist and comms director of GOP describes himself as a "horrable (sic) speller, wicked Red Sox and Patriots fan" over Twitter.

According to GOP, Spicer has served as RNC Communications Director since 2011, and in February 2015 was given the duties of chief strategist.

He previously served as Assistant US Trade Representative for Media and Public affairs in the George W. Bush administration.

