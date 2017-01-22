Lions tour: rent your home for $1k a day

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

Homeowners are set to cash in on the Lions rugby tour.

A growing number of Kiwis are listing their houses and apartments for rent with online leasing agencies, with some charging top dollar to visiting fans.

Some Auckland homes, especially near Eden Park, are being offered for more than $1000 a night during the 10-match tour. Homes in Wellington are being advertised for similar daily rates.

Dozens of properties are already listed for rent to rugby supporters in June and July on the Airbnb network via Kiwi property management firm Idle.

One two-bedroom pad in Mt Eden costing $1000 a night is billed as a "Stunning townhouse for The Lions!".

"Our two level townhouse is just the ticket," it says on the Airbnb ad. "No need to Uber to the big game, it's 5 minutes walk!".

Another four-bedroom house close to Wellington's CBD - described as "a 3km walk to the stadium for the Lions Tour matches" - is available for $1230 a night.

Insurance broker Scott Haak is about to list his three-bedroom home in Campbells Bay on Auckland's North Shore for rent during the tour. He could pull in up to $1000 a night during the rugby.

"I'll probably go to the family bach in the Coromandel and watch the games on television while making some extra cash," he said. "I rented the house out at New Year and it was no hassle.

"I have another friend in Milford who is thinking of doing the same. It's a no-brainer."

Idle founder Jessica Walker said demand for houses to rent in Auckland and Wellington during the Lions tour was high.

"Some homeowners can ask for triple what the cost of a usual nightly rental would be because there is just not enough supply to meet demand," she said. "There are motels and small hotels in Auckland near Eden Park which are charging $900 a night during the tour," she said.

"Renting a private house is still good value, especially if multiple people are staying."

During the Rugby World Cup in 2011, dozens of Auckland homeowners were asking for more than $20,000 a week in rent, especially if they were near Eden Park.

However there is a potential for things to go wrong.

Will Alexander, business development manager for Barfoot & Thompson's property management division, warned there could be some serious implications from renting out your house to sports fans on a short-term basis.

That included potential damage to homeowners' property.

"I would advise anyone thinking of doing it to seek good professional advice beforehand and also speak to their insurance company."

- Herald on Sunday