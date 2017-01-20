10:50am Sat 21 January
Hawaii bill compels mediation for Zuckerberg-type land deals

HONOLULU (AP) " A Hawaii lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that could force Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg into mediation before he is allowed to buy real estate on Kauai island.

State Rep. Kaniela Ing said Friday says Hawaii's sugar barons employed laws Zuckerberg is using to take land from Native Hawaiians.

He says Zuckerberg is "completing the theft."

Zuckerberg last month filed lawsuits to identify owners of 14 parcels interspersed with his 700-acre spread so he could pay them and buy the land.

Ownership of the small lots could be split between hundreds and many of them unidentified.

If passed, Ing's bill would likely take effect July 1. It would apply to Zuckerberg's cases if they are still ongoing.

A Zuckerberg spokesman did not immediately return email and phone messages seeking comment.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

