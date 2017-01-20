10:43am Sat 21 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Procter & Gamble, Skyworks gain; Bristol-Myers Squibb sinks

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

General Electric Co., down 68 cents to $30.53

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $2.75 to $87.45

The consumer products maker, whose brands include Gillette, Duracell and Tide, issued a strong revenue forecast.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $10.21 to $88.67

The semiconductor company reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts' forecasts.

Citizens Financial Group Inc., up $1.09 to $35.82

The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations.

AT&T Inc., up 45 cents to $41.45

The telecommunications company reported strong subscriber numbers.

Halliburton Co., up $1.11 to $56.45

Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $6.26 to $49.23

The drugmaker said it won't pursue accelerated regulatory approval for a lung cancer treatment.

Rite Aid Corp., down $1.14 to $7.46

The company's deal to combine with Walgreens Boots Alliance is reportedly facing heightened regulatory scrutiny.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 21 Jan 2017 11:28:35 Processing Time: 39ms