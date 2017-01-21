Markets Right Now: Dow starts higher after 5 straight losses

NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street as the Dow Jones industrial average comes off a five-day losing streak.

Consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble rose the most in the Dow early Friday, 2.9 percent, after releasing a strong growth forecast.

Citizens Financial gained 2.9 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.49 percent. Yields have been rising as investors expect inflation to increase.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,275.

The Dow industrials climbed 101 points, or 0.5 percent, to 19,835. The Nasdaq composite gained 13 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,573.