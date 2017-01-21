3:23am Sat 21 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Ford expects $2B net income drop due to pension assets

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) " Ford says that a change in the way it values pension assets will cut its 2016 net income by $2 billion.

According to a regulatory filing, Ford changed the way it measures pension gains and losses so they're counted in the year they occur.

Ford will record a pretax pension charge of about $3 billion for the year. It says the loss is a special item so it won't affect adjusted pretax profit. Ford still expects to meet guidance of about $10.2 billion in adjusted pretax profit for last year.

The company says its pension plan was underfunded by $8.9 billion in 2016, compared with $8.2 billion a year earlier.

Ford Motor Co. reports fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday.

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(Registrant)

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 21 Jan 2017 03:23:08 Processing Time: 354ms