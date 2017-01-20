'Dance Moms' star's 2-day sentencing hearing set to begin

PITTSBURGH (AP) " "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller is scheduled to appear in Pittsburgh federal court Friday for the start of her sentencing hearing in her bankruptcy fraud case.

The two-day hearing won't wrap up until Feb. 24. It was scheduled so numerous witnesses could address a key question: Did Miller intend to cheat her creditors when she hid $775,000 in income from a bankruptcy court.

Prosecutors say Miller was dishonest and only fessed up to her real income after a bankruptcy judge saw her on TV in 2012 and figured she had to be lying. They're seeking a prison sentence of up to 30 months.

Miller's attorneys say their client simply got caught up in her fame and fortune, but always intended to repay her debts. They're seeking probation.