3:12pm Fri 20 January
China's economic growth rises to 6.8 percent in last quarter of 2016; full-year growth 6.7 percent, weakest since 1990

BEIJING (AP) " China's economic growth rises to 6.8 percent in last quarter of 2016; full-year growth 6.7 percent, weakest since 1990.

