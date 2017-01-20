1:58pm Fri 20 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Fran O'Sullivan 's Opinion
Head of Business for NZME

Why Chris Liddell made it to the White House

Add a comment
Chris Liddell. Picture / Richard Robinson.-
Chris Liddell. Picture / Richard Robinson.-

Matamata-born businessman Christopher Liddell heads to the White House this week to lead a think tank tasked with bringing Donald Trump's big picture changes to fruition. Fran O'Sullivan gives five reasons why the former Microsoft and General Motors CFO was picked for the president-elect's administration.

Read more about Liddell: Who is Trump's Kiwi assistant?

• He puts himself in the "fastest flowing rivers" and is clever about being in the right place at the right time. While other businessmen bad-mouthed Trump he put a successful bet on his victory.

• He has bold aspirations and is the kind of guy who is unreasonable about the level of ambition he sets for teams - a necessary attribute given the scope of disruptive change Trump has signalled.

• He is extremely focused - takes complex problems, breaks them into parts and makes people responsible for delivering;

• He has boundless energy and intellectual curiosity - reads widely and looks for big ideas.

• He is comfortable in uncomfortable situations - never the fastest runner in first five minutes but there when the burn comes on - another useful attribute when Trump's abrasive personality causes friction.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Fran O'Sullivan

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business for NZME

Fran O'Sullivan has written a weekly column for the Business Herald since its inception in April 1997. In her early journalistic career she was a political journalist in Wellington and subsequently an investigative journalist who broke many major business stories including the first articles that led to the Winebox Inquiry in both NBR and the Sydney Morning Herald. She has specific expertise in relation to China where she has been a frequent visitor since the late 1990s. She is a former Editor of the National Business Review; has twice been awarded Qantas Journalist of the Year and is a multiple winner of the Westpac Financial Journalism Supreme Award.

Read more by Fran O'Sullivan

Have your say

1200 characters left

By and large our readers' comments are respectful and courteous. We're sure you'll fit in well.
View commenting guidelines.

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 20 Jan 2017 13:58:50 Processing Time: 13ms