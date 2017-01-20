1:12pm Fri 20 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

BNSF identifies 2 railroad workers killed in South Dakota

EDGEMONT, S.D. (AP) " BNSF Railway has released the names of two employees who were struck and killed by a train in South Dakota.

The railroad on Thursday identified the victims as 35-year-old gang foreman Richard Lessert and 58-year-old motor vehicle operator Douglas Schmitz. Lessert had 10 years of service with BNSF while Schmitz was employed by the railroad for 39 years.

BNSF says the two were headquartered at Edgemont, near where the accident happened Tuesday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Edgemont is about 60 miles southwest of Rapid City.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 20 Jan 2017 13:57:47 Processing Time: 19ms